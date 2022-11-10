O giros tou kosmou me tous Timon & Pumbaa

Not Available

Join Timon and Pumbaa, your favorite friends from The Lion King, for outrageous laughs and high-spirited, globe-trotting adventures! First stopBoara Boara. Pumbaa gets the royal treatment when island natives think hes their long-lost king! Its a lesson in true friendship when Pumbaa strikes it rich and the evil criminal Quint steals his gold in Yukon Con. Then, Timon & Pumbaa play matchmaker for a couple of lovesick flying squirrels in Saskatchewan Catch. In Brazil Nuts, theres a rumble in the Amazon jungle when Timon & Pumbaa have to outsmart a couple of snakes that want to serve them up for dinner.