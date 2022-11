Not Available

On 29 January 1993 eighty prisoners escaped from an Athens prison. Well, in actual fact one convict escaped, a guy named Vassilis, for his beloved in Amalliada, but in his hurry he forgot the prison door open and little by little another seventy-nine got out... The film follows the eleven who made it down to the Peloponnese... with them an old musician who has a map he bought from a Greek in America for $2500 with the lost treasure of General Hursit Pasha