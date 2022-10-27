O. Henry's Full House

Five O' Henry stories, each separate. The primary one from the critic's acclaim was "The Cop and the Anthem". Soapy tells fellow bum Horace that he is going to get arrested so he can spend the winter in a nice jail cell. He fails. He can't even accost a woman; she turns out to be a streetwalker. The other stories are "The Clarion Call", "The Last Leaf", "The Ransom of Red Chief", and "The Gift of the Magi".
|Charles Laughton
|The Cop and the Anthem: Soapy
|David Wayne
|The Cop and the Anthem: Horace
|Marilyn Monroe
|The Cop and the Anthem: Streetwalker
|Dale Robertson
|The Clarion Call: Barney Woods
|Richard Widmark
|The Clarion Call: Johnny Kernan
|Anne Baxter
|The Last Leaf: Joanna Goodwin
View Full Cast >