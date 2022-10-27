1952

O. Henry's Full House

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 6th, 1952

Studio

20th Century Fox

Five O' Henry stories, each separate. The primary one from the critic's acclaim was "The Cop and the Anthem". Soapy tells fellow bum Horace that he is going to get arrested so he can spend the winter in a nice jail cell. He fails. He can't even accost a woman; she turns out to be a streetwalker. The other stories are "The Clarion Call", "The Last Leaf", "The Ransom of Red Chief", and "The Gift of the Magi".

Cast

Charles LaughtonThe Cop and the Anthem: Soapy
David WayneThe Cop and the Anthem: Horace
Marilyn MonroeThe Cop and the Anthem: Streetwalker
Dale RobertsonThe Clarion Call: Barney Woods
Richard WidmarkThe Clarion Call: Johnny Kernan
Anne BaxterThe Last Leaf: Joanna Goodwin

