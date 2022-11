Not Available

The Duke of Gomara plays at high stakes in the casino, trying to impress his companion Estela. He loses all, and would have commited suicide, if it was not for Maria Eugénia, a beautiful girl who is there with her father - a banker. Out of jealousy, Estela tells the girl's father that the Duke is an international thief, to cover up for her lover - who is actually that. Things get pretty bad for the Duke, who is so unfortunate he has been given room 13 at the Casino's hotel.