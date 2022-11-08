+ o - Il sesso confuso - Volti dall\'era Aids

Not Available

The movie is divided in 4 sections. The 1st one is about the 70s, when Italian society discovered the "sex, drugs and rock'n roll" culture. Many witnesses are interviewed about their own experiences as drug addicts or sex consumers: mainly the incoming "gay liberation" politics are focused. The 2nd part is about the 80s: HIV comes to Italy from the USA and it becomes a tragic disease. Through the stories told by the witnesses we can get the atmosphere of fear and panic around the first victims, and also the first attempts of the medical researchers to stop the infection. The 3rd part is about the 90s. Now the witnesses speak about the new "life style" of the Hiv-positive people: they don't die anymore, but can live thanks to new medicines, and so the problems are wider and more complex. The 4th part is about the first decade of the new century, when new items come out in this field: the most important items are the non-awareness among younger people and the spreading of "barebacking".