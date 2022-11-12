O Inverno de Željka

Not Available

A silent, black-and-white train journey through Eastern European winter landscapes takes a man to a Croatian village. An arrival in the cinematic tradition of 1920s avantgarde, with the railway and industrial modernity as a favourite graphical motif, which takes him past a fish market and a strange procession, and finally home to a small family, where the grandparents drink tea, smoke cigarettes and chat cheerfully. The image of a young woman burns itself onto the celluloid - and into the filmmaker's consciousness.