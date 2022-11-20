Ο Καλύτερός μου Φίλος

Not Available

My Best Friend is the outrageous story of two men, friends since childhood, who have spent their lives tormenting one another. It is only when Constantinos discovers Alekos in bed with his wife that their friendship and their respective marriages finally collapse into a death spiral of sex, deceit and irrepressible humor. As events unfold another deception, one concealed by both men's wives, opens the door to incredible erotic intrigue. Antonis Kafetzopoulos delivers a virtuoso performance in this surrealistic comedy about lies, friendship, love and deadlock