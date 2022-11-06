O-Kay for Sound

Not Available

Hyman Goldberger, the president of film studio Super-Colossal Pictures, is in trouble--his major backer is threatening to stop financing his pictures. He finds a group of six wealthy individuals who may want to become investors in the studio if his disgruntled backer pulls out. Unfortunately, his bumbling runner Albert picks that day to invite six of his street musician friends to be in the film that is currently shooting at the studio, and Hyman mistakes them for the potential investors. Complications ensue.