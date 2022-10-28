o kyr giorgis ekpaideyetai

Not Available

A tavern in Piraeus, Kyr Giorgis Adhesive (Dionysis Papagiannopoulos) has sent his son John in Europe, where he turns educated. He marries a woman of high society, the Riris Kalantzi, elected MP. It is absorbed rapidly from the social environment of the mother-in which is told that his father is owner. Kyr Giorgis should eventually appear in the salons. Man folk as they have to go through special training to suit the new environment. Very quickly, however, the student becomes a teacher of high society and gives lessons of honesty and fairness in the pretentious and sometimes scammers bourgeois, whose grandparents were sailing folk jobber.