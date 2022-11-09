Ο κύριος Πτέραρχος

Not Available

In the village of Ano Latini there is a major expropriation for the construction of a military airport. The community president, Sotiris, and a wealthy landowner, Thanasis, go down to Athens to learn if the project will go ahead, because the future groom of the second wants to know the value of the land that the daughter will take as a dowry Of Dimitroula. She loves a skeleton, Vangelis, who serves his term in Athens. Vangelis learns all this with a friend and colleague, Kanellos, about Ano Latino, wanting to see what is happening and what he will do. Kanellos is a naive hotel concierge, but because of his fancy uniform, he sees him as a boss in the village.