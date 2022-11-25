Not Available

Village of Reboleiro, north of Portugal. 103 old people live at Santa Catarina Residence. They wake up, they walk by the corridors. A few others are exercizing at the living room. Some assistants work at the kitchen, or at the laundry. The president is looking after the vacancies. The psychologist interviews some old people, analyzing their memory. Sometimes they go on a trip by bus. It's a different day. They used to be country people. The major part of those old people have missed already the idea of Time in a strange Space for them. There's a great desire to communicate, they don't want to be alone. They need to come back to their homes. They knock at the doors of each others, they pray, they walk by the residence corridors, they wait.