Julião is a young farm worker who, one day, contracts leprosy. Overnight, the good mountaineers that were so friendly with him refuse to see him again, and he must be by himself in the far woods. Bathing in olive oil, as suggested by an old woman, proves ineffective. Now, he becomes violent, expressing his anguish against those who expelled him from the village. Production date is 1975. Had its first major public release in 2009, at MotelX, Lisbon's International Horror Film Festival in the section "Lost Room". The movie was suggested to the MotelX production by the portuguese director António Macedo who knew about the existence of this and other portuguese movies about popular legends and myths of the portuguese imaginary. The movie was archived and conserved by the portuguese Cinematheque.