O Lucky Man!

This sprawling, surrealist musical serves as an allegory for the pitfalls of capitalism, as it follows the adventures of a young coffee salesman in Europe. Many actors play multiple roles, giving the film a stagy tone.
|Malcolm McDowell
|Michael Arnold Travis / Plantation Thief
|Ralph Richardson
|Sir James Burgess / Monty
|Rachel Roberts
|Gloria Rowe / Madame Paillard / Mrs. Richards
|Arthur Lowe
|Mr. Duff / Charlie Johnson / Dr. Munda
|Helen Mirren
|Patricia / Casting Assistant
|Graham Crowden
|Stewart / Prof. Millar / Meths Drinker
