There is a photograph from 1937, the year of my parents wedding, taken at Sta. Isabel’s Church. In it, my grandfather José Rodrigues Vieira has a sad pose. He married his daughter and was politically dismissed by the State. He is an old republican, tormented and disappointed. Born in the village of Almeida he was at the Rotunda and at the proclamation of the Republic. The film «O Meu Avô Republicano», through its locations, images, photographs, films, press and propaganda draws the outlines of that time and the republican movement in which he was involved.