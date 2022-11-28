Ο Μιγκέλ Αλβάρες Φοράει Περούκα

Not Available

A tragico-comedy about borders. Miguel Alvarez, a reliable and consistent middle-aged customs-officer at the border of Tijuana and San Diego is faced with the threat of having to cross the biggest border of all. He has cancer. Tijuana’s la Linea is the most crossed border in the world, and also one of the deadliest. Thousands have died trying to cross it illegally in search of a better life. However, Carlos, Miguel’s inventive coworker, has found another way of crossing over. Carlos invites Miguel to the DAY-OF-THE-DEAD Drag Show where he performs.