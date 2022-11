Not Available

The tragic story of a couple that upset Athenian society at the end of the 19th century. Michail Mimikos (Andreas Barkoulis) is a doctor in the Greek army, and Mary Weber (Aliki Vougiouklaki) is an upper-class girl. The two want to get married, but Mary’s parents want her to marry a rich man. When Mimikos leaves abruptly for Nauplion for professional reasons, he writes her a letter which she never gets, leading to tragic consequences...