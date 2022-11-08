Not Available

O, more, more! (Russian: О, море, море!, lit. The sea, oh the sea) is a 1983 Soyuzmultfilm's animated satirical film directed by Yefim Gamburg. It tells the story of young men and women on vacation. They are constantly separated by various circumstances, including the fantastic and phantasmagoric onces, but at the end they finally marry. O, more, more! parodies Soviet popular culture, i.e. popular music (Italian song "Amore-more-more..."), sugary wedding photos and souvenirs, the maniac hunt for the foreign brands and clothes (such as jeans), primitive Soviet pornography, and the cult of material prosperity. (Wikipedia)