In the context of constituting a Superficial World Atlas, Guerreiro do Divino Amor investigates how fictions of different natures, whether geographic, social, media, political or religious, interfere in the construction of territory and the collective imagination. Fifth chapter of the Superficial Atlas, The Mineral World is a fantasy of harmony and forgiveness, the surface of the miraculous balance between peoples, north and south, overdevelopment and supertradition.