Not Available

Thanasis (Nikos Rizos) arrives in Athens and gets a job at the shop where the "The 7 Snowmen" band appears, in which a friend (Elsa Rizou) of a friend of his (Athenodoros Prossalis) participates. He will fall in love with the head of the band (Despina Stylianopoulou), and after two misunderstandings they will finally get married.