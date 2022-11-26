Not Available

O Nosso Cônsul em Havana

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

RTP

The film is liberally inspired by the period when Eça de Queiroz was Portuguese Consul to Cuba, when still a Spanish colony. Eça de Queiroz struggles against local authorities in his defence of Chinese workers, brought to the sugar plantations by greedy middle-men and exploited as slaves. Two parallel stories unfold: that of a Chinese girl Eça de Queiroz saves from the clutches of one of the island’s most powerful slave owners, and that of a romance involving a young American woman on holiday in Havana.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images