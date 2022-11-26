Not Available

O, o fille de l'o (2003/2004 - super 8 shot and edited in color, 3’54) In the river of a work started around the letters of my first name C A R O L E, which flows to the ear like some of the clear natural elements, this film follows a Lettrist tributary. The images from this lake of words plunge from the R into the O, onto the L of a boat, Afloat. "O, c the water and the Bird, therefore O is the air, the R of nothing.“ This film followed the constraints of July / August 2003 with the image: a small film with the flow of water & sound creation of March 2003: a small film which plays with the words with the appearance of Éliane Raymond at the Geneva Science Fair.