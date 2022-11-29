O Ofício da Ilusão

Not Available

The art of delusion is sculpted with images from a family archive from the 70s and 80s and sound clips from films. Madame Bovary is Flaubert's heroine and opens the hosts of this narrative exercise. Based on Ema Paiva's dialogue with her friend and confidant Pedro Lumiares in the film Vale Abraão by Manoel de Oliveira, we understand gender identity as a closed characterization of social values. Ema, who here represents Women in a broader sense, inherits a traditional life in a patriarchal society. Facing this oppression, Ema questions her condition and the society in which she operates. Thanks to the bovarism that integrates in each woman, the force of disobidience will burn the path that was once idealized for them.