Ο Παράς Και Ο Φουκαράς

Cosmas (Kostas Hadjichristos) learns that his mother needs to be immediately subjected to surgery. He asks the help of a relative (Nikos Fermas) to cover the expenses. He finds it difficult to overcome them, as he tries to raise money to marry his eminent heart (Martha Vourtsi). His relative agrees to pay, but asks Kosma to marry the Spanish singer (Martha Karayiannis) of the cabaret she runs, so that she can stay legally in Greece. Marriage becomes a secular event and is publicized, creating in Kosmas many problems and misunderstandings with his fiancé. Ultimately, a series of happy times will cancel the fake marriage, mother's surgery, and leave Kosmas the money to marry and start married life with greater financial comfort.