Ο περιεργος

An unruly voyeurism, Simos, works in a hotel as a bourgeois. A gang of burglars has put in the eye of the hotel's safe. The members of the gang - five in number and very pretty women - are staying at the hotel, waiting for the proper opportunity for the burglary. Meanwhile, the hotel's daughter, Myrto, seeing that the hotel is not doing well, and believing that some people sabotage the business, represents the receptionist, in order to learn from the inside exactly what is happening. The passion of Simos makes him a companion of the five women's gang's plans, both to frustrate the burglary and to win the hand of Myrto, who has fallen in love with him.