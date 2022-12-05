O Poeta Antônio Sales

Not Available

Born on June 13, 1868, in Vila do Parazinho, today Paracuru, the poet and novelist Antonio Sales was also a theatrical, chronicler, lecturer, journalist, memorialist and creator of the literary movement Padaria Espiritual that brought together writers, painters and musicians. Antonio Sales died in Fortaleza, on November 14, 1940. The documentary “O poeta, Antonio Sales” has testimonials from names in the literature of Ceará, such as professors Sânzio Azevedo, Batista de Lima, Rodrigo Marques, Cecília Cunha, Aíla Sampaio and José Leite Junior; the production company Maira Sales; the master in Literature Regina Fiúza; and researcher Francisco José Júnior.