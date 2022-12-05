O Protagonista

Not Available

With Don Quixote, by Cervantes, as a background the play is set in the backstage of a theatre house focusing on the routine of a young actor that's more of an extra - dreaming more than achieving, closer to failure than to talent he dreams of a life of glory and recognition. We watch romantic, artistic and social adventures and misadventures of a generations profoundly inept against another that simply gave up on being. A comedy about the fear of rejection with double edged swords and the tale of the knight of underachievement.