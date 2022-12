Not Available

Jaime, an introverted young man, suffers from the humiliations his schoolmates inflict on him. The father, director of the school, distant and of absolute power, treats him with indifference. With the support of his mother, Jaime finds in a painting, a boy with a drum in front of the troops in battle, the inspiration and the example of courage that will transform him into an unlikely hero in the fight against oppression.