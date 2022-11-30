O Segundo Encontro

Not Available

After 64 years, the director retraces the steps of her father, photojournalist Henri Ballot, who was part of the expedition of the Villas-Boas brothers during which took place the first contact between white men and the Metuktire Indians, in the north of the state of Mato Grosso. What became of the Indians six decades after their land was invaded? What traces of the father would the daughter find in such a distant territory? In the film, the Indians talk, confront past and present and relive the memory of the Kayapós through Ballot’s pictures.