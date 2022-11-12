O Senhor dos Anéis 1 - A Sociedade do Anel

Not Available

Based on J.R.R. Tolkien's masterpiece, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring is an epic adventure of good against evil, the power of friendship and individual courage. The saga centers around an unassuming Hobbit named Frodo Baggins who inherits a Ring that would give a dark and powerful lord the power to enslave the world. With a loyal fellowship of elves, dwarves, men and a wizard, Frodo embarks on a heroic quest to destroy the One Ring and pave the way for the emergence of mankind. Nominated for 13 Academy Awards, including "Best Picture" and a "Best Director" nom for Peter Jackson, the opening episode for the Lord of the Rings film franchise was both an international blockbuster and a critical rave. In this extended version, the original classic has 30 minutes of new material, including new editing, special effects, and music.