Ο Στριγγλος που Εγινε Αρνακι

Leonidas Petrohilos (Lambros Konstantaras), a widower with three master unruly children, Kimon (Paul Liaros), Andreas (Thanassis Papadopoulos) and dad (Vangelis Ioannidis), still loves his first wife and refuses to remarry. His friend Xenophon (Stavros Xenidis) recommends Mary's (Maro Kondou) atychisasa a lady who needs to work. Leonidas hires Mary as housekeeper and serenity comes home. But until Leonidas understand that it is intended for rigged plot has good bite on the plate ...