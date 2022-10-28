O.T. Overtime

Not Available

Two pranksters who wreak havoc late at night in the horror ensemble “3AM” now return with their own feature-length movie. Karan and Tee are the two business owners who worked overtime late into the night, played horror pranks on their employees, only to be scared the lives out of them by the real ghosts haunting their office. They survived that horrifying episode in “3AM” but have suffered certain aftermaths. Now Karan and Tee cannot take the elevator at night. They are paranoid and keep checking if the person working near them is human and not a ghost. But something remains the same: they still have to work overtime late into the night, and they still can’t help pulling the legs of their employees with their latest tricks.