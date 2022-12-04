Ο τελευταίος παρτιζάνος

Not Available

An integral part of Greek folklore, Manolis Glezos is best known as the man who tore the swastika flag from the Acropolis during the Nazi invasion in 1941. Since then he has lived a mercurial existence; often caught between moments of glory and controversy as he continued to battle for his ideals. With the country knee-deep in a crushing financial crisis, Glezos is back in the limelight, elected as the oldest member of the European Parliament in 2014, at the age of 92. Yet he won't even discuss "the flag incident" refusing to be pigeonholed as a one-hit-wonder. Scolding, lecturing and joking along the way, he develops a tug-of-war relationship with the filmmakers, as they uncover the man behind the myth.