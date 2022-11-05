O Tera Kya Kahna

Not Available

Two naive village-bred brothers, Brijpal (Birju) and Rajpal (Raju) decide to re-locate to Bombay city in order to better their lives. On their first day in Bombay, they are robbed of all their money, and forced to seek employment in order to survive. Their efforts at being employed - whether it is working as waiters, polishing shoes, or masseurs - all meet with failure. The brothers decide that honest labor is not for them, and they decide to improve their respective images, and take to crime. They accordingly change their appearance, book a room in an expensive hotel, and start living like rich men. What follows is complete and utter chaos, as the helpless brothers use all their wits to maintain their new status.