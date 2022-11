Not Available

Since the Nazis infamously used Manchester Liberalism-apologist Heinrich Beta’s dictum Labour Liberates at the gates of several concentration and extermination camps, work has lost all positive values and connotations. What now? Hewers, loaders, hurriers, etc., in the Neves-Corvo mine see this matter differently from, say, priest António Vaz Pinto or critic/historian Paulo Varela Gomes.