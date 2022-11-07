O Trapalhão na Ilha do Tesouro

Not Available

Two fishermen Dogfish names Joe and Lula discover the result of a theft of a dangerous gang of smugglers and go immediately to be persecuted by them. In pursuit of the bandits is also the federal agent Carlos, passionate young Diana, of which the fishermen meet and become friends. The action takes place on board the Fishermen, however, when the weather warms there comes the pirate Long John Silver, who is looking for a fabulous map of a treasure that was hidden on a nearby island. The map, now divided into two parts, it becomes cause for persecution, with plenty of good humor and adrenaline, which changed hands throughout the film and leading everyone to the island where the treasure was buried.