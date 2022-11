Not Available

Andreas Tependris, the director of a mannequin school, meets again with an old friend who has returned from America. He proposes to get him a partner in his business, provided that he has grown up and changed his way of life. So, a new life begins for him by pretending the big businessman. But when he meet a wealthy American woman, he loses his mind and even renounces his fiancé. She, with the help of her daughter and his friends, sets him up for a trap to convince him...