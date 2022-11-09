O Vaftistikos

Not Available

During the Balkan Wars, Vivika Zaharouli, sick and tired of the goings-on of her womanizer husband, welcomes in Athens her godchild, who comes to live in their house. She doesn't know, however, that this is not her godchild but an impostor, Petros Harmidis, who took the other's place because he is in love with her. One day, she is visited by a classmate of hers from their old girl's school, Kiki, who is Harmidis' wife. Kiki asks her to intervene in the transfer of her husband from the front, but one misunderstanding leads to another...