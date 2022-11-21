O Vale Encantado

Not Available

Enchanted Valley is a magical place where characters from fairy tales live. Everytime a real world`s child sleep, they are called to get into her dream and act in all familiar adventures known. By the time she wakes up, they turn back to their routine. The only one who owns The Key to Enchanted Valley and knows the real world, it is Santa Klaus, when he comes to brings Christmas presents. No reason apparent, he forbids them to come over here, what starts a huge conflict. The movie addresses what these mythical characters would feel if they looked into the real world in which we live in. Fun and touching, 'THE KEY TO ENCHANTED VALLEY' is a movie to the entire family.