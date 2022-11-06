Oak, Ivy, and Other Dead Elms

Not Available

The further adventure of Nick, Paizs' silent hero sets off to college where he meets Brock West (Winnipeg journalist and rocker Peter Jordon, aka Rocky Roletti). Unwittingly, Nick becomes involved in attempts to restore old campus hangout and the dirty political tricks swirling a hard fought student election. The film successfully weaves the tone of 40s college hijinx movies through the clever spoof of current electoral trends, suggesting how easily old fashioned ethics can turn into fashion.