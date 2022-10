Not Available

Oakie, a young blue heeler pup, is supposed to be delivered to Texas, USA, but through a courier bungle he ends up in Texas, Queensland, in Outback Australia. Oakie is quickly befriended by Action Dann (an animated character identifiably based on Troy Dann) and they embark on a series of adventures, meeting many wonderful and quirky characters in the rugged and unique beauty of the Australian Outback.