Oakley: Snowboarding For Me

What snowboarding was. What snowboarding is. Where snowboarding must go. Snowboarding: For Me brings the OAKLEY Snowboarding story to life through the perspectives and experiences of the athletes. Their moving testimonials coupled with archival and never-before-seen action footage convey a unique position on the past, present and future of the sport that is both inspirational and thought-provoking. Filmed using state-of-the-art techniques and technologies, Snowboarding: For Me takes the viewer from the streets of Helsinki to the backcountry of British Columbia, from Hemsedal to Hokkaido. See, hear and understand the story of snowboarding in a way it's never been told before.