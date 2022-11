Not Available

Behind-the-scenes footage of Oaktown's 357 brings the viewer up close and personal with this flashy female duo. Discovered by MC Hammer in the early 1990s, Oaktown's 357 made a splash on the hip-hop scene with songs from their debut album "Wild & Loose" -- including "Juicy Gotcha Krazy," "We Like It," "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah," "Rock 'N' Soul," "I Betcha Wanna Take It," "Straight at You" and "Stupid Def Ya'll."