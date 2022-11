Not Available

Live By the Sea is Oasis in their earlier days. Playing at a small venue at Southend Cliffs Oasis play 16 of their own songs and close their show with a mesmerizing cover of 'I am the Walrus' by the Beatles. They play nearly all their songs from their record-breaking debut album 'Definitely Maybe' and throw in a few b-sides for good measure. This is rock 'n' roll at its finest.