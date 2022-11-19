Oasis Monumental 2009

Not Available

Performance of the band at River Plate Stadium , Buenos Aires in 2009. Setlist: Fuckin' In The Bushes,Rock 'n' Roll Star,Lyla,The Shock Of The Lightning,Cigarettes & Alcohol,The Meaning Of Soul,To Be Where There's Life,Waiting For The Rapture,The Masterplan, Songbird,Slide Away,Morning Glory,Ain't Got Nothin',The Importance of Being Idle,I'm Outta Time,Wonderwall,Supersonic, Encore:Don't Look Back In Anger,(Acoustic),Falling Down,Champagne Supernova,I Am the Walrus(The Beatles cover)