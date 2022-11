Not Available

Oasis was on top of the world during the mid 1990's. This video captures the band playing the largest European indoor gig ever at Earls Court, London England November 4th and 5th 1995. Also featured in the video are tracks from Oasis' largest headlining gig of the (What's the Story) Morning Glory? tour at Maine Road football stadium in Manchester England on April 28th 1996.