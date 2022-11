Not Available

After a tragic road accident, broadcast journalist Jin Soo (Lee Jung-Jae) finds he's lost pockets of his memories, including that of a woman he once loved. Nagged by unrelenting feelings of loss, Jin sets out to find her. His quest lands him face to face with Yeon-Hee (Chang Jin-Young), a woman who's trying to forget a man she once loved. What begins as a journey of sadness turns into a triumphant story of love for the pair.