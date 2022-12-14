Oběti: Hadí tanec

Not Available

Film deals with domestic violence in the family..from psychological coercion to physical abuse. The story is not unique. Olga (Ivana Chýlková) graduated from college and started a successful career. But at the age of twenty-seven she married a twenty-year-old Vladimir (Alois Švehlík), a man with a much lower education than she . Instead of continuing a career , she stayed at home, taking care of the household and raising three children (at the time of our story, Olga and Vladimir have been living for 15 years). She became a mere maid, from which obedience and 100% household care is expected without any recognition or gratitude.