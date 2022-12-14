Not Available

Oběti: Hadí tanec

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Česká televize

Film deals with domestic violence in the family..from psychological coercion to physical abuse. The story is not unique. Olga (Ivana Chýlková) graduated from college and started a successful career. But at the age of twenty-seven she married a twenty-year-old Vladimir (Alois Švehlík), a man with a much lower education than she . Instead of continuing a career , she stayed at home, taking care of the household and raising three children (at the time of our story, Olga and Vladimir have been living for 15 years). She became a mere maid, from which obedience and 100% household care is expected without any recognition or gratitude.

Cast

