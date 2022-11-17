Obiecanki cacanki

Not Available

Purfled Promises was a work of expanded cinema. Two neo-drag entities entered the cinema and held a screen in front of the auditorium's red curtain on which a video was shown that consisted entirely of zooming shots of veils revealing more veils, increasingly baroque in nature until a voice over addressed the audience directly. As we'd been watching these 'reveals' it told us that what we hadn't noticed was the screen itself which was moving slowly closer towards us. At which point we did notice this and the screen kept on coming, its supporters clambering over the cinema's seats and audience's heads, finally laying it down on top of half a dozen of them who had to struggle out of it as the cinema lights came on.