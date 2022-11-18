Not Available

Obietivo a ciégas

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A popular American novelist, who has written her first non-fiction work about the political infidelities and corruption within the tiny South American country of San Hermoso, returns to that very country as part of a publicity junket prepared by her publishing company. Traveling with her best friend and confidant, she is abducted by a mysterious cartel that proves to be the secret police arm of the government. In order to win her freedom and to save her friend's life, she is forced to commit a murder that would be beneficial to San Hermoso's dictator. Will she be willing to trade a life for a life and pull the trigger to murder her unknown target in cold blood? Will the C.I.A. be able to reach her in time? Will she even survive?

Cast

