Obituary is a North American death metal band formed in 1985 in Tampa, Florida under the name Executioner, then changed the name's spelling to Xecutioner, and later changed their name to Obituary. The band comprises vocalist John Tardy, drummer Donald Tardy, guitarists Trevor Peres and Ralph Santolla and bassist Terry Butler. The band is a fundamental act in the development of death metal music and one of the most successful bands in its genre.